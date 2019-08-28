E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police, ambulance and fire service called to medical emergency

28 August, 2019 - 13:53
An East of England Ambulance Service Trust ambulance Picture: EEAS

Police, ambulance crews and the fire service were called to a medical emergency in Bury St Edmunds.

All three primary emergency services attended the scene in Out Risbygate on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the alarm was raised after a man was thought not to be breathing.

A male patient was treated a the scene before being taken to hospital, said the ambulance service.

Paramedics were called just after 11am, followed by police and a fire crew from Bury St Edmunds station.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We were called to Out Risbygate in Bury St Edmunds shortly after 11am to reports of a medical emergency.

"A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, ambulance and a crew from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service attended and treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."

