Survival expert to bring outdoor experience to East Anglia

Survival expert Dan Hume spent 12 years with Ray Mears' company Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME

He has travelled the globe exploring some of the most remote wildernesses in the world, but next year survival expert Dan Hume will be bringing his unique outdoor experience to East Anglia.

Dan Hume on his travels Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME

The outdoorsman, who grew up in Sudbury, will be holding education courses on the art of fire making and wood carving in Halstead, which will begin in April 2019.

Dan, 29, worked alongside television presenter and woodsman Ray Mears for 12 years and published his first book in November last year entitled The Art of Fire.

“As far back as I can remember I have had a passion and fascination for the outdoors, the natural world, wildlife, remote wilderness and indigenous people,” he said.

“I loved exploring the local countryside and after leaving school at 14, I joined Ray Mears’ company Woodlore two years later and climbed the ladder.

Dan published his first book last year entitled the Art of Fire Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME

“I worked for Woodlore for 12 years, seven of which I was head of operations.

“I left last year and published my first book “The Art Of Fire” with Penguin, which has been translated from English into seven other languages around the world.”

Dan launched his own business last year and is now hosting outdoor courses and overseas trips to pass on his extensive experience from his travels in the natural world.

He recently returned from exploring Papua Province in Indonesia, and will be jet setting off to Namibia and Papua New Guinea next year to act as a guide on two overseas trips.

Dan credits his countryside upbringing in Sudbury for his love of the outdoors Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME

The 12-day Papua New Guinea adventure will take place in September next year, exploring the tropical wilderness of East New Britain.

The spectacular Erindi Private Game reserve will be discovered on the 11-day Namibia trip, in October 2019, as well as the remote north east of the country.

Despite travelling around the world, Dan says he always relishes his trips back to his beloved home county.

“I grew up in Suffolk, this is my home,” he said.

Dan has travelled all around the world Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME

“The place I always come back to among all the travelling, and a place where I learned all the fundamental outdoor skills that I use today in remote wilderness.” Visit www.danhume.com for more information on courses and to view some of Dan’s photography from his travels.

The outdoorsman says he loves coming back to Suffolk Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAN HUME