Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Be mindful of how you express views about transgender people, support group warns

09 February, 2019 - 07:15
Outhouse East has warned that people should take care when expressing views about transgender people. Picture: LIBRARY

Outhouse East has warned that people should take care when expressing views about transgender people. Picture: LIBRARY

Archant

Great care should be taken in how views about transgender people are expressed, a support group has warned in the wake of a row over a blog on gender.

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSONMargaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Margaret Nelson was asked by Suffolk Constabulary to “tone down” web posts on the subject, which she was told had caused offence.

However the force later apologised for the way it handled the issue, with Mrs Nelson saying it had not changed her stance on reforming the Gender Recognition Act, which would require no medical evidence for people to legally change identity.

The 74-year-old believes the change could be exploited to the detriment of women.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m just stating facts,” she said.

“It won’t stop me from doing so.”

However Jacquie Russell, service manager for Outhouse East, which offers support and information to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in nearby Essex, said police had a right to intervene if it was felt the posts were causing offence.

“I’m happy for people to have their views, but you need to be mindful of how you put it across,” she said.

“If it starts a campaign of people having negative views about that group of people, I don’t feel that’s appropriate.

“It’s about putting yourself in other people’s shoes and being mindful of how others would feel in that situation.

“They just need to be mindful that we are all one race and everyone should be treated appropriately.”

Mrs Nelson called suggestions of transphobia “nonsense”, adding: “A lot of people equate any such comment to homophobia. It’s entirely different and perfectly reasonable to scrutinise the implications of how adopting this law affects women.”

Suffolk police responded to the incident on Twitter, saying: “We accept we made a misjudgment in following up the complaint.

“As a result of this, we will be reviewing our procedures for dealing with such matters.

“We are sorry for any distress we may have caused in the way this issue was dealt with, and have been in contact with the woman who wrote the blog to apologise.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Most Read

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Ceremony to officially open new ‘super budget’ Ipswich easyHotel

The easyHotel in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Seven reasons why gardening has helped these youngsters in Snape

Snape Primary School have won an RHS award for gardening. Sarah Gallagher with some of the children in their new outdoor space Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is selected for a new scheme to help lonely RAF veterans

A general shot of RAF veterans Picture: OLIVER DIXON/IMAGEWISE

High winds ‘could close Orwell Bridge’, experts warn

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich sometimes closes in high winds Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists