E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

PUBLISHED: 16:17 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 23 April 2020

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT

Rachel Edge

A company selling personal protective equipment (PPE) has been slammed for ‘outrageous profiteering’ after coveralls were offered to a Suffolk health trust at 825% of the normal price.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) were offered the coveralls by the business, which has not been named, at a cost of £16.50 when two months ago they were for sale for only £2.00.

Nick Hulme, CEO of ESNEFT took to twitter to slam the company for “outrageous profiteering’. The senior health boss has also been joined by local politicians who have called for the company to be “named and shamed”.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “I think it is disgraceful and I think the fact the chief executive has felt strongly enough to post about it on Twitter probably demonstrates quite how strongly he feels about it as well.

“We are living through unprecedented and hugely challenging times and this type of behaviour when there is such a shortage of protective equipment I think is disgraceful and I think the company should be named and shamed.

“I think its interesting to go back to when the Chancellor of the Exchequer spoke when the lockdown was announced.

“He said when this is all done we want to look back on this period and think of what we did and the part we played and I think certainly if I was involved in that company I would be ashamed.

“Yes we understand they are private companies and businesses and if they’ve manufactured something I appreciate that they do have to sell some of it and make a bit of an income but to be increasing the cost of something by so much is just disgraceful.

“Ideally there should be some sort of punishment to show that this sort of behaviour isn’t acceptable.”

You may also want to watch:

The outrage has come as frontline workers, including pharmacists, continue to voice concerns about becoming infected at work through lack of protection and difficulties maintaining social distancing.

According to a survey by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), over a third (34%) of respondents were still unable to access continuous supplies of PPE and almost 95% said they could not maintain the recommended two-metre distance from colleagues due to the size of their workplace.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse

Firefighters from Essex Police are battling a fire at a warehouse in Clacton. Picture: CAMERON JAMES

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24