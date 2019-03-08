Partly Cloudy

Spill festival founder Robert Pacitti appointed patron for Outreach Youth charity

PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 30 April 2019

Robert Pacitti, founder-director of Spill Festival and The Pacitti Company, has been appointed the first patron of Outreach Youth Photo: Guido Mencari

Robert Pacitti, founder-director of Spill Festival and The Pacitti Company, has been appointed the first patron of Outreach Youth Photo: Guido Mencari

2015 © Guido Mencari www.gmencari.com

Ipswich-based arts performer and founding director of The Spill Festival Robert Pacitti has been appointed the first patron of Outreach Youth.

The award-winning specialist youth work charity is marking its first decade working with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans*, Queer and Questioning (LGBT*Q+) young people and their families by appointing Robert as their figurehead and champion. Robert said that he is delighted to be working with an organisation that seeks to help and support some of the most vulnerable young people in our community.

Robert Pacitti is best known in Suffolk as the artistic director of Pacitti Company and the director of the SPILL Festival of Performance. Having initially trained as a fine art painter, he began making performance and experimental theatre in 1988 and has produced and toured an award-winning body of radical performance works worldwide.

Pauline Henry said, “As chair of the Trustees I am delighted to welcome Robert as the first patron of Outreach Youth. The charity has high aspirations to provide top quality support LGBT*Q+ young people. We want to enable them to realise their unique potential and to take a positive role in society.

“We see Robert as a strong advocate for the project who will be able to use his extensive network and life experience to promote our work and celebrate the talent and skills of our young people.”

Robert Pacitti said, “I am delighted to become the first patron of Outreach Youth, a dynamic organisation positively changing the lives of LGBT*Q+ young people across Suffolk.

“I grew up in Ipswich at a time when no such provision existed, and it was tough. So, I know first-hand how vital this service is, not just because it supports and nurtures young people to thrive, but because in some cases it literally saves lives.

“As Patron, my role is to amplify this incredible work, to encourage private giving and, most importantly, to be part of supporting young enabling Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans*, Queer and Questioning (LGBT*Q+) people across Suffolk to proudly be themselves.”

Outreach youth provides a range of services including a youth club, a support group for parents of gender variant children and one-to-one counselling. They continue to be inspired by the strength and resilience of all the (LGBT*Q+) young people that they are and have been in contact with and are looking forward to expanding their work to the Bury St Edmunds region to help more young people and continue to make Suffolk a better place to live.

