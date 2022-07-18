Suffolk man leaves more than £100m in will to charity, staff and family

Simon Gibson left more than £100 million in his will and his 1,776-acre Exning Estate was listed for £50 million. - Credit: Chris Rawlings/Savills

More than £100 million has been left to charities, estate staff and family members in a Suffolk man's will.

Simon Gibson, who died aged 94 in May 2021, was well-known for his philanthropic efforts through The Simon Gibson Charitable Trust.

The single largest amount detailed in Mr Gibson's will is £1million which will go to the Ely Cathedral Trust.

Mr Gibson also bequeathed £100,000 each to six of his favourite charities: Great Ormond Street Hospital's Children's Charity, the King's School, the National Trust, Pembroke College, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, and the World Wildlife Fund.

The Reverend Canon Philip Banks from St Edmundsbury Cathedral said: "The Cathedral community was saddened to hear of Simon Gibson's death earlier this year. As we give thanks for his life, it is with gratitude that we receive the news of his continued generosity shown in this legacy.

"Generous legacies of this kind, so publicly given, help to ensure that the ministry of this, the county's Cathedral, can continue for many generations to come."

A total of £250,000 was left to each of Mr Gibson's 10 nephews and nieces, while his 10 godchildren each received £10,000.

Mr Gibson's will also detailed that all staff members employed by the Exning Estate Company at the time of his death would receive £30,000.

This £30,000 stipulation was also extended to any former staff who had retired after reaching pensionable age during his lifetime.

After Mr Gibson died in May 2021, his 1,776-acre Exning Estate near Newmarket was listed for £50m.

It includes Landwade Hall among its 56 dwellings, a solar farm, equestrian enterprises and a mixture of farmland and woodland.

His possessions also went under the hammer at a Cheffins auction sale in September 2021.

In 1919, the Exning Estate was purchased by the Atlantic Shipping & Trading Company founder William James Tatem, who later became Lord Glanely.

He died in 1942 and, as he had no surviving heir, the estate passed to the Gibson family - Lord Glanely's great nephew being Simon Gibson.