Don't hedge your bets - keep your garden tidy for this important reason

Overgrown hedges and trees can be a danger to road users Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Suffolk Highways have warned gardeners to keep their hedges in check, saying they often receive reports of shrubbery that has overgrown on to roads and paths.

Suffolk Highways have warned homeowners that overgrown trees can be particualry dangerous at junctions Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Suffolk Highways have warned homeowners that overgrown trees can be particualry dangerous at junctions Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The highways team have stressed that homeowners need to take responsibilty for their gardens, and ensure that hedges and trees are trimmed back, particularly at junctions where the may obstruct a drivers view of the road.

In a tweet, that has received a mixed reaction from road users, Suffolk Highways have said: " We often receive reports of privately owned hedges overgrowing onto the highway.

"If a tree or hedge is within your property, you have a duty of care to ensure that these are cut back, particularly at junctions or accesses."

Responding to the tweet Mark Parsons said: "About time I drive a 7.5 tonne truck and I'm constantly hitting hedges, trees and overhanging branches with my wing mirrors making my job more hazardous. "I have to drive over white lines to avoid them, which in turn upsets oncoming traffic."

What do you think? Should homeowners in Suffolk take more responsibilty for their overgrown gardens? Vote in our poll and share your views on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: