Don't hedge your bets - keep your garden tidy for this important reason
PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 October 2019
Archant
Suffolk Highways have warned gardeners to keep their hedges in check, saying they often receive reports of shrubbery that has overgrown on to roads and paths.
The highways team have stressed that homeowners need to take responsibilty for their gardens, and ensure that hedges and trees are trimmed back, particularly at junctions where the may obstruct a drivers view of the road.
In a tweet, that has received a mixed reaction from road users, Suffolk Highways have said: " We often receive reports of privately owned hedges overgrowing onto the highway.
"If a tree or hedge is within your property, you have a duty of care to ensure that these are cut back, particularly at junctions or accesses."
Responding to the tweet Mark Parsons said: "About time I drive a 7.5 tonne truck and I'm constantly hitting hedges, trees and overhanging branches with my wing mirrors making my job more hazardous. "I have to drive over white lines to avoid them, which in turn upsets oncoming traffic."
