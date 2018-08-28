Heavy Showers

Train delays due to overhead wire problems at Dovercourt

PUBLISHED: 21:59 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:59 27 November 2018

Services are affected between Harwich Town and Manningtree stations Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Some lines between Manningtree and Harwich Town are currently blocked owing to damage to the overhead wires at Dovercourt.

A number of services have been cancelled or delayed following problems on the line between Manningtree and Harwich Town in Essex.

Owing to overhead wire damage at Dovercourt, rail replacement buses are running between Harwich International and Harwich Town.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Specific train service alterations can be found here.

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

20:52 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of the UK’s largest Christmas fayres which takes place in West Suffolk each year is set to continue for at least another three years, it has been confirmed.

Car with expired MOT and no insurance is seized

19:59 Andrew Papworth
The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver who had no MOT or insurance for his car had his vehicle seized by police.

Two lanes closed after four vehicle crash on A11

18:54 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened near the five ways roundabout on the A11 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are being warned of delays after a van went into the central reservation near the five ways roundabout at Mildenhall.

Waterfront tenants unite to brainstorm ideas for boosting the area

17:58 Adam Howlett
A meeting has been held by tenants of the Waterfront to come up with ideas to boost the area Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Tenants of Ipswich’s Waterfront have come together to brainstorm ideas for raising the profile of the area – and to address concerns over parking and street lighting.

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

17:24 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Motorists were caught in serious delays after a car flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

‘I don’t trust anybody anymore’ - mother discovers fake psychiatrist treated 14-year-old autistic son

16:59 James Carr
Adam Forwood from Lowestoft was treated by bogus psychiatrist Zholia Alemi. Adam and his mother Maria. Photo: Maria Forwood.

A distressed mother felt “utterly sick” after discovering her 14-year-old autistic son had been under the care of a fake psychiatrist.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

