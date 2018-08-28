Train delays due to overhead wire problems at Dovercourt

Some lines between Manningtree and Harwich Town are currently blocked owing to damage to the overhead wires at Dovercourt.

A number of services have been cancelled or delayed following problems on the line between Manningtree and Harwich Town in Essex.

Owing to overhead wire damage at Dovercourt, rail replacement buses are running between Harwich International and Harwich Town.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Specific train service alterations can be found here.