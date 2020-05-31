Drivers warned of A14 overnight closures while resurfacing work carried out

Sections of the A14 are set for overnight closures, as Highways England continues with improvement works.

As part of phase one of works on the eastbound carriageway, from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 19, there will be a full road closure from 8pm to 6am between junction 43 for Bury St Edmunds and junction 51 every weeknight, including all exit and entry slip roads.

The westbound carriageway will remain open between these junctions.

During the two-week period, Highways England will resurface the eastbound entry slip roads at junction 43 and junction 44 and renew road markings and reflective studs from junction 47 to junction 50, for Stowmarket.

It will also continue resurfacing works between junction 50 and junction 51.

Traffic joining at junction 43 will be diverted via the A143 and A140 to rejoin the road at junction 51. Traffic wishing to access the eastbound carriageway between junction 44 and junction 50 will be diverted to junction 43, via the westbound carriageway.

The three-phase works on the A14 started on May 11. Highways England said the works are “on schedule and running smoothly”, and that it would be able to deliver additional maintenance work while the strategic diversion route is in place.

Phase two of the plan is due to begin on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 51 and 52 from Monday, June 22 until Friday, July 3. A closure point will start at junction 51 for Beacon Hill, with traffic diverted via Norwich Road, Barham and Ipswich Road, Claydon to re-join the road at junction 52.

Phase three will see work carried out on the westbound carriageway between junctions 52 to 50 between Monday, July 6 and Friday, July 31.

Highways England said: “Please be assured all our sites have strict safeguarding measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and none of our sites are open to the public. We will be carrying out all works following safety guidelines set by the government.”