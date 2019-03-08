The world's best cyclists prepare for Women's Tour in Suffolk on June 10

Last year's Women's Tour stage 1 - Framlingham to Southwold Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Three of last year's Women's Tour stage winners are preparing to saddle up as the race returns to Suffolk this month.

Amalie Dideriksen wins Stage 4 of last year's tour. Picture: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM Amalie Dideriksen wins Stage 4 of last year's tour. Picture: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

World Champion Amalie Dideriksen, Jolien d'Hoore and Lotta Lepisto will all be returning for the big event as it gets underway in the county on Monday, June 10.

The trio are part of a provisional line-up that includes five previous winners of the OVO Energy Women's Tour - Lizzie Deignan, Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Lisa Brennauer and Marianne Vos.

The first stage of the race is a 157.6km ride from Beccles to Stowmarket.

This will be the second time the tour has started in Suffolk and is expected to being millions of pounds into the county's economy.

Last year's race provided an estimated £7.8million boost to the economy.

Dideriksen, the 2016 World Road Race champion and current Danish national champion won stage four of the 2018 race in Worcester last year. Her teammate Jolien d'Hoore is a triple stage winner of the race.

She took her first win at Clacton in 2-015, lager going on to win the final stage of the 2017 race in London and 2018's opening stage in Suffolk,.

Current Finnish road race champion Lotta Lepisto won the final stage of last year's tour in North Wales, her second race success after finishing second in Kettering in 2016.

The 2019 Women's Tour has been expanded to six stages, with riders pedalling 490 miles (790 km) and more than 8,400 metre ascent.

The race culminates in two tough stages in Mid and South Wales on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

This year's race will include a hill-top finish for the first time.

Stage four, in Warwickshire on Thursday June 13, will see riders tackle a 1.2km, five percent average climb in Burton Dassett Park on three occasions during the stage.

Highlights from every stage of the race are being aired on ITV4 at 8pm each night. They are also available to view through the ITV Hub catch-up service.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour will be offering prize money parity with the Men's Your.

All 15 of the world's top teams have already accepted invitations to join the race to be joined by the British Team Drops.

For more information visit www.womenstour.co.uk