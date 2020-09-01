E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 15:14 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 September 2020

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A male patient has died following a medical emergency at an address in Clacton.

The emergency services were called to reports of a person being taken ill in Oxford Road shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, August 31.

The male patient was taken to Colchester General Hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), but sadly died.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also in attendance, along with Essex Police.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were contacted just after 1.35pm on Monday, August 31 with information someone had been taken ill at an address in Oxford Road, Clacton. We provided assistance to the ambulance service.

“The person sadly died. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesman for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, added: “On August 31 an Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was tasked to assist EEAST and Essex Police with a male patient medical emergency in Clacton-on-Sea.

“Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome. The patient was transferred to the Emergency Department for ongoing treatment.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the patient was transported by land to Colchester General Hospital in a serious condition.

Police confirmed the patient died in hospital. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sliproad go-ahead to end years of tailbacks and improve air quality

Queueing traffic outside Braintree should be cut with the construction of a new A120 sliproad Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers charged over Ipswich town centre attack

The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich manslaughter trial reaches final stages

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder. Picture: ARCHANT