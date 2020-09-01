Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

A male patient has died following a medical emergency at an address in Clacton.

The emergency services were called to reports of a person being taken ill in Oxford Road shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, August 31.

The male patient was taken to Colchester General Hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), but sadly died.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also in attendance, along with Essex Police.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were contacted just after 1.35pm on Monday, August 31 with information someone had been taken ill at an address in Oxford Road, Clacton. We provided assistance to the ambulance service.

“The person sadly died. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesman for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, added: “On August 31 an Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was tasked to assist EEAST and Essex Police with a male patient medical emergency in Clacton-on-Sea.

“Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome. The patient was transferred to the Emergency Department for ongoing treatment.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the patient was transported by land to Colchester General Hospital in a serious condition.

