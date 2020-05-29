Nearly 500 fines issued in Suffolk and Essex for alleged lockdown breaches

Over 250 fines have issued for alleged breaches of lockdown in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Over 250 lockdown fines have been issued in Suffolk since the end of March, according to new data.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figures gathered by the Press Association, show that between March 27 and May 25, 261 fines were issues for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws.

The data for Suffolk was higher than neighbouring Essex which recorded 227 fines but lower than over the border in Norfolk where 368 fines were recorded.

The numbers did not include fines issued by the British Transport Police which were counted separately at 331, nationally.

Nationally, 15,552 fines have been issued across England and Wales.

Lockdown restrictions originally prevented people from leaving their homes unless they had a valid reason, such as going to work or buying food from a local supermarket.

The restrictions have eased slightly in the past few weeks to allow for people to travel further distances to get exercise and from Monday will allow people to visit each other in gardens.

Currently the police can issue you with a £100 fixed penalty notice which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The amount you can be fined increases if you commit further breaches up to a maximum of £3200.

Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary Steve Jupp has previously said that the majority of the public in Suffolk have abided by Covid-19 restrictions and that only a small minority had been fined.