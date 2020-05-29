E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nearly 500 fines issued in Suffolk and Essex for alleged lockdown breaches

PUBLISHED: 18:47 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 29 May 2020

Over 250 fines have issued for alleged breaches of lockdown in Suffolk

Over 250 fines have issued for alleged breaches of lockdown in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 250 lockdown fines have been issued in Suffolk since the end of March, according to new data.

The figures gathered by the Press Association, show that between March 27 and May 25, 261 fines were issues for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws.

The data for Suffolk was higher than neighbouring Essex which recorded 227 fines but lower than over the border in Norfolk where 368 fines were recorded.

The numbers did not include fines issued by the British Transport Police which were counted separately at 331, nationally.

Nationally, 15,552 fines have been issued across England and Wales.

Lockdown restrictions originally prevented people from leaving their homes unless they had a valid reason, such as going to work or buying food from a local supermarket.

The restrictions have eased slightly in the past few weeks to allow for people to travel further distances to get exercise and from Monday will allow people to visit each other in gardens.

Currently the police can issue you with a £100 fixed penalty notice which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The amount you can be fined increases if you commit further breaches up to a maximum of £3200.

Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary Steve Jupp has previously said that the majority of the public in Suffolk have abided by Covid-19 restrictions and that only a small minority had been fined.

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

