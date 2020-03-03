Disgraced boss of failed companies 'completely disregarded the law' during leadership ban

The disgraced boss of several packaging companies has been sentenced after he defied a ban on undertaking any senior management roles at his own and other firms.

Mark Bottjer, from Great Oakley in Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday February 28 after he had admitted three counts of acting as a director while being disqualified.

The 58-year-old had voluntarily signed a three and a half year disqualification undertaking in May 2014 after he was found to be unfit to act as a company director when his company, Boxperfect Presentation Packaging Ltd, went into administration.

As he had signed this agreement he was not meant to manage or form companies unless he had permission from the courts. He also terminated his directorship of Redbox Packaging and Design.

However, the court heard that Bottjer did not relinquish control but instead continued to act as director for both Redbox and Boxperfect.

He also gave the impression to staff that his role had not changed when he stepped down as director after his disqualification.

His colleague Susan Linda Hearn also admitted one count of aiding and abetting Bottjer to breach his disqualification.

Ian West, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: "Disqualifications impose significant restrictions on your ability from managing companies.

"But Mark Bottjer completely disregarded the law when he continued to play prominent roles in three different businesses despite being banned from doing so.

"Whether that was making financial decisions or even talking to liquidators when one of the companies was being wound-up."

"He was aided in his actions by Susan Hearn and the courts have rightfully recognised that the pair had broken the law, resulting in their sentences."

Bottjer received a two year community order of 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation. Both he and Susan Hearn were handed directorship disqualifications from His Honour Judge Christopher Morgan.

He is now banned for 12 years whilst his aide received a lesser seven year ban.

All three of his companies ultimately failed; Redbox Packaging Design went into voluntary liquidation in March 2015 as did International Packaging Brands Limited in August 2018, and Boxperfect International went into administration in November 2015.