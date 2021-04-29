'I just want to do my bit' business owner pledges to clean up River Stour
A paddle boarder has vowed to tackle the beer bottles, drinks cans and other debris left floating in the River Stour by litter louts.
The Paddle Company, based at the Henny Swann, near Sudbury have signed up to the Surfers Against Sewage Million Mile clean initiative.
Owner of the Paddle Company, Richard Jiggins, said: "I have seen an increase in the amount of litter on our roads and in our parks. This seems to have increased since the pandemic started.
"The River Stour is basically my office, it is where I work. I want to look after it, the environment and the wildlife that live there.
"It is very sad. Some of the litter is dropped accidently. But we see loads of beer bottles, drink cans and plastic bottles. So people are consciously leaving litter behind.
"As we all know this is really bad for our environment and the wildlife that lives there.
"I just want to do my bit to help."
He will be paddling along collecting rubbish in a tub on his paddle board and is offering anyone who wants to help free use of the company's boards if they want to help.
Mr Jiggins added: "Initially it will be one evening a month for two hours. But I would like this to increase over time, plus even go and clean other rivers and surrounding areas.
"I have had a great response from my Instagram and Facebook posts."