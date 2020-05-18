E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Paedophile manual’ found during investigation into indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 11:07 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 18 May 2020

A man has been charged after Essex Police found a paedophile manual during an investigation into indecent images of children online. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged after Essex Police found a paedophile manual during an investigation into indecent images of children online. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged after a paedophile manual was found by police officers investigating indecent images of children online.

The manual was found by Essex Police during an investigation prompted by a tip off received earlier this month.

Callum Leeder, 28, of Rubensgate, Chelmsford, has been charged with being in possession of a paedophile manual.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 16.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on, June 12.

Leeder was arrested after Essex police received reports on May 6 that indecent images of children had been accessed from an address in Chelmsford in May last year.

Officers from the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out an investigation and arrested a man on Friday, May 15.

