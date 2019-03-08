Partly Cloudy

Vandals pour paint over children's slide

PUBLISHED: 15:45 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 21 May 2019

White gloss paint poured over the climbing frame and slide in Aubrey Drive, Sudbury Picture: @MrsHFaulkner / Twitter

White gloss paint poured over the climbing frame and slide in Aubrey Drive, Sudbury Picture: @MrsHFaulkner / Twitter

Archant

A children's slide and climbing frame in Sudbury will be closed for a month after having gloss paint thrown over it by vandals.

The slide and climbing frame will now be closed off until scheduled renovations can take place over the next few weeks Picture: @MrsHFaulkner / TwitterThe slide and climbing frame will now be closed off until scheduled renovations can take place over the next few weeks Picture: @MrsHFaulkner / Twitter

Thick gloss paint was poured down the slide and over the frame in Aubrey Drive, the second time it had been targeted in a month.

Sudbury Town Council community warden manager Bradley Smith said the unit was due to have been renovated in the next few weeks but would now have to be closed off until work could start.

"It's such a stupid thing to do. Whoever is responsible has just tipped a can all over it, and being gloss paint it's not going to come off easily," he said.

"It could have been used by kids before the renovation but will now have to be closed off until the work can be done, which with the school holidays coming up means they're the ones that are going to suffer."

