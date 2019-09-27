E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pair arrested on suspicion of drug offences

27 September, 2019 - 16:02
The two men were arrested in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two men were arrested in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from Suffolk police arrested the men on Risbygate Street on Wednesday following an incident in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Officers searched the vehicle the men were travelling in at the time and recovered a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones and a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs.

A 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while a 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing a drug driving test, money laundering and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, is reluctantly closing the shop the week commencing October 14, three years after it opened Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists