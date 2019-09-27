Pair arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from Suffolk police arrested the men on Risbygate Street on Wednesday following an incident in the town.

Officers searched the vehicle the men were travelling in at the time and recovered a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones and a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs.

A 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while a 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing a drug driving test, money laundering and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.