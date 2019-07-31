Heavy Showers

Two arrested over suspected drug offences

31 July, 2019 - 12:48
Two men were arrested in Haverhill on Monday over suspected drug offences Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men were arrested in Haverhill on Monday over suspected drug offences Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have been arrested in Haverhill over suspected drug offences as police continue the fight against county lines gangs.

Officers from Operation Sentinel supported by the Safer Neighbourhood Team had reason to stop a man on Withersfield Road in Haverhill on Monday.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning.

Further enquiries led officers to a property at Burton End in the town where a 17-year-old was found and searched.

He was found to be in possession of £700 in cash and was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and money laundering.

He was also taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

MORE: Meet the new 21-strong new police team set up to target organised crime gangs

Operation Sentinel was launched in June to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in Suffolk.

The new £1.6million, 21-officer team was funded by the taxpayer through a rise in the police element of council tax.

