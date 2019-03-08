E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pair cleared of attacking man in Bury St Edmunds flat

PUBLISHED: 15:10 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 10 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men accused of wounding a man allegedly attacked while hiding under a bed in a Bury St Edmunds flat have been cleared.

Ashley Giles, 22, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, and Jordan Battiste, 19, of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, denied wounding 21-year-old Cai Jones with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on March 14 this year.

Battiste also denied possessing crack cocaine.

They were cleared at Ipswich Crown Court after the prosecution dropped the case against them and not guilty verdicts recorded.

Giles admitted an offence of common assault relating to kicking Mr Jones and was jailed for four months, which he has already served while on remand.

Battiste admitted possessing cannabis and was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

The court heard there was a history of bad feeling between Mr Jones and his alleged attackers.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

