Pair cleared of attacking man in Bury St Edmunds flat

Two men accused of wounding a man allegedly attacked while hiding under a bed in a Bury St Edmunds flat have been cleared.

Ashley Giles, 22, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, and Jordan Battiste, 19, of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, denied wounding 21-year-old Cai Jones with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on March 14 this year.

Battiste also denied possessing crack cocaine.

They were cleared at Ipswich Crown Court after the prosecution dropped the case against them and not guilty verdicts recorded.

Giles admitted an offence of common assault relating to kicking Mr Jones and was jailed for four months, which he has already served while on remand.

Battiste admitted possessing cannabis and was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

The court heard there was a history of bad feeling between Mr Jones and his alleged attackers.