Pair deny mugging woman in the street

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 November 2019

The parade of shops in Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

A woman in her 80s was mugged in the street in Bury St Edmunds after withdrawing £200 cash from a post office, a court has heard.

The woman was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground during the robbery in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds in June this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting, said the woman felt someone pulling the handle of her bag and she ended up with a cut on one of her fingers as a result of the struggle to stop him taking it.

Before the court are Robert Duke, 35, of Broad Road, Bacton, and Kyle Haggerty, 26, of no fixed address.

Both deny robbing the woman of her handbag, money, bankcard and personal items on June 27 .

In a video recorded interview played to the court the woman described going to a post office in Lake Avenue and withdrawing £200 cash.

She had then walked to a nearby fish shop and recalled a man walking close behind her.

When he walked in front of her she noticed he was wearing a hood, which she thought was unusual because it was a hot day.

After leaving the fish shop she had walked towards a friend's house in Tennyson Road and had just got to his gate when she was pushed from behind.

"I went half down to the ground and someone's arm went round me. He was pulling at my string bag with my money in and I was shouting 'no,no'," said the woman.

"He nearly took my finger off," she added.

She said she was able to kick at her friend's front door to raise the alarm and in addition to the cut to her finger she was left shaken and bruised.

Mr Pottinger told the court that after their arrest the defendants each said the other had carried out the robbery.

He alleged that Duke had been in the post office queue behind the victim when she withdrew the money and was seen to follow her along Tennyson Road after she had been to the fish shop.

Mr Pottinger said Haggerty's DNA was found on a watch found at the scene of the robbery and he had pleaded guilty to using the victim's stolen bankcard 90 minutes after the robbery.

He said although there were no witnesses to the robbery the defendants' involvement could be established by piecing together various strands of evidence.

The trial continues.

