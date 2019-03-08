E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man 'stabbed repeatedly' while hiding under bed, court told

PUBLISHED: 16:27 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 29 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man was repeatedly stabbed, kicked and punched while hiding under a bed in a Bury St Edmunds flat, a court has heard.

Cai Jones was left bleeding heavily after being attacked at a friend's flat by Ashley Giles and Jordan Battiste, it was alleged at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard there was a history of bad feeling between 21-year-old Mr Jones and his alleged attackers.

He had hidden under the bed when Giles visited the flat late at night to collect money he was owed.

"He hears people come into the flat and then sees two pairs of feet at the bedroom door. They were talking quietly as if they knew he was there. The room was dark and one of them turned on the torch on his mobile phone to light up the room," said Christopher Kerr, prosecuting.

Battiste looked under the bed and then allegedly started assaulting Mr Jones.

"There were a series of blows which he thought were punches. He felt one of the blows cut through his jeans and realised he was being repeatedly stabbed," said Mr Kerr.

He claimed that Giles had then joined in the attack by kicking and punching Mr Jones" leg while he was still under the bed.

The alleged attack lasted for about five minutes and after Battiste and Giles left the flat Mr Jones realised he was bleeding heavily and was seriously injured.

Mr Kerr said he had suffered "multiple" wounds to his chest, shoulder and legs on the left side of his body.

Giles, 22, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, and Battiste, 19, of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, deny wounding Mr Jones with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on March 14 this year.

Battiste has also denied possessing crack cocaine.

After his arrest Battiste claimed he had been acting in self-defence after Mr Jones allegedly attacked him with something sharp.

He said the bad feeling between him and Mr Jones related to him "seeing" Mr Jones' girlfriend several years earlier.

He said that earlier on the day of the alleged stabbing Mr Jones had punched him in the face in Bury St Edmunds, resulting in him going to hospital.

Giles told police there had been bad feeling between him and Mr Jones because he had texted Mr Jones' girlfriend.

Giles admitted kicking Mr Jones three times in the flat.

The trial continues.

Man 'stabbed repeatedly' while hiding under bed, court told

