Teenagers arrested after pair seen running across A14

PUBLISHED: 14:20 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 05 July 2019

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two females were seen running across the A14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two females were seen running across the A14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people were seen running across the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - prompting a police appeal.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Monday, July 1, when the pair were reportedly seen running in and out of traffic close to junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds and junction 41 at Risby.

They were seen running on both the east and west carriageways of the busy road.

Police said the incident caused a lot of disruption to traffic and police had to put several roadblocks on to protect the safety of both the two individuals and the public.

Officers later arrested two 15-year-old teenage girls.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and subsequently released under investigation.

Motorists with any dash-cam footage of the incident should get in touch with Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/38218/19.

