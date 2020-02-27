E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Company customers told firm had changed its name, fraud trial jury hears

27 February, 2020 - 05:30
Ian Pratt and Gareth Pye are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ian Pratt and Gareth Pye are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two employees at a Colchester engineering firm standing trial for fraud told customers the company had changed its name to the new business they had set up, a jury heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Ian Pratt and Gareth Pye, who were 'trusted" members of staff at Paragon Stainless Products.

The Colchester-based company makes stainless steel products including equipment for site refurbishments for McDonald's fast-food restaurants around the country.

Both Pratt and Pye are accused of abusing their sales positions at Paragon by trying to poach customers in the weeks before they left the company in January 2017.

The court heard the pair's actions paved the way for their new firm - called ISG - to be set up.

Giving evidence from the witness box on Wednesday was John Baker, company director at Paragon.

He told the jury that Pratt and Pye were "trusted points of contact" for the business.

Mr Baker, a company director since 2013, said Paragon began to hear from customers in January 2017 regarding orders which had not been seen by the company.

Mr Baker told the jury the original orders had come to Paragon.

One customer told Paragon she had been told by Pye that the company had changed its name to ISG, the court heard.

"This was the first time we heard about it," Mr Baker said.

"But we heard from other customers that they had been told the same."

The pair are also accused of creating an email address, obtaining technical drawings and persuading customers to give business to their new company.

Mr Baker told the jury about one occasion when Paragon was told via email the company had lost an order to "you know who".

He said: "Someone must have had our design drawings and prices to know what to offer them."

Pratt, 62, of Warren Lane, Martlesham Heath, and Pye, 49, of Berechurch Road, Colchester, have denied fraud.

Matthew Kirk, prosecuting, previously told the jury that prior to the alleged fraud there had been conflict between the company's two directors and the business had been experiencing a period of uncertainty.

The trial, which is expected to last around a week, continues.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Snow possible as Suffolk and Essex braces for further cold weather

Forecasters have said snow is possible on Thursday morning in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Dave Gooderham: This was meant to be a season of happiness and hope - but it’s all fading away

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Top flight sauce maker reaches for the skies

Stokes Sauces is hoping to attract top-flight contracts with airlines when it attends an industry exhibition in German Picture: STOKES SAUCES

Clacton pier must apply for licences for collapse repairs and clean-up

Steelwork from Clacton Pier is being dragged from the North Sea as part of clean-up efforts Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Is there any hope for Ipswich’s old Tolly Cobbold brewery?

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST
Drive 24