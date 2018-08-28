Partly Cloudy

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

PUBLISHED: 10:40 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 14 November 2018

Archant

The Pakefield Riding School has undergone a makeover after fifty years of wear and tear. Picture: ContributedThe Pakefield Riding School has undergone a makeover after fifty years of wear and tear. Picture: Contributed

The Pakefield Riding School has undergone a makeover after fifty years of wear and tear.

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft has catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

After years of trotting, cantering and galloping, the indoor centre had deteriorated and was in dire need of a face-lift.

Children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon intervened to help regenerate the site and brought together an impressive team of volunteer workers.

Tess Hardy MBE, who began the Riding for the Disabled Group pictured with Eastern Counties Chairman, S�amus Farrelly and Moss - the horse purchased by Mr Farrelly and donated. Picture: Contributed.Tess Hardy MBE, who began the Riding for the Disabled Group pictured with Eastern Counties Chairman, S�amus Farrelly and Moss - the horse purchased by Mr Farrelly and donated. Picture: Contributed.

Eastern Counties Chairman, Séamus Farrelly said: “A couple of years ago Wooden Spoon funded a horse for the centre and we’ve been really impressed with the work they do.

“We also noticed how tired the indoor school was looking, there’s no wheelchair access and when the Pakefield team asked for help we couldn’t say no.”

After fund raising more than £30,000 through for the project, the team of volunteers as well as staff of the riding school began to restore the site.

“We’ve had people from all walks of life come forward to help including Archant staff, IT specialists, painters, bakers and cab drivers,” Mr Farrelly said.

S�amus Farrelly said: �We�ve had people from all walks of life come forward to help including Archant staff, IT specialists, painters, bakers and cab drivers.� Picture: ContributedS�amus Farrelly said: �We�ve had people from all walks of life come forward to help including Archant staff, IT specialists, painters, bakers and cab drivers.� Picture: Contributed

Tess Hardy MBE, who began the Riding for the Disabled Group was ecstatic and “so grateful” about the work that went into the indoor arena.

The 86-year-old began the riding group for in 1968 - which caters for more than 50 disabled people on a weekly basis.

“They found so many spiders - they were huge! But all the spider webs are gone now,” she said.

The volunteers created a wheel-chair accessible spectators ramp, painted the trimmings and tided the area.

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have continued their services catering to people with physical and mental needs. Picture: ContributedOver the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have continued their services catering to people with physical and mental needs. Picture: Contributed

On the work completed at the indoor centre, Mrs Hardy said: “I am so grateful to Wooden Spoons and my girls who teach here.”

On November 23, the RDA will be celebrating 50 golden years in East Anglia.

Mrs Hardy said: “Our RDA group is also desperate for volunteers and we are on the lookout for people who like animals as well as children and are also not afraid of some physical work.”

