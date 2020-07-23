Man injured after car careers off road and rolls in field
PUBLISHED: 11:26 23 July 2020
Archant
A man has been injured after a car left the road and rolled in a field off the A143.
The incident happened just before 10am at Pakenham, near the Banbury Arms pub.
An ambulance was called after a man was injured in the incident, though his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the vehicle is being recovered and the road has not been blocked.
