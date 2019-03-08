Suffolk locations voted third best in BBC Countryfile awards – but who were the winners?

Carlton Marshes placed third in this year's BBC Countryfile magazine awards. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSS Christopher Cross

Two top Suffolk landmarks have won third place awards after being nominated for this year’s BBC Countryfile Magazine honours.

Pakenham Water Mill was one of two Suffolk locations nominated for the BBC Countryfile Magazine awards. Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL Pakenham Water Mill was one of two Suffolk locations nominated for the BBC Countryfile Magazine awards. Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL

Pakenham Water Mill and Carlton Marshes were nominated for the UK’s landmark of the year and nature reserve of the year respectively.

The mill near Bury St Edmunds was put up against Hadrian’s Wall and Antrim’s Dunluce Castle.

When nominated, David Eddershaw, curator at the mill, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated in the best landmark award, alongside such places as the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.

“Here at Pakenham Water Mill we are so proud of its history and the fact it is still fully working for today’s visitors.”

Carlton Marshes, a part of the Broads National park, was pitted against Scotland’s Falls of Clyde and the Seaton Wetlands.

Despite a high number of nominations, both were unable to pip first prize but have successfully managed to bring national appreciation to the county.

More than 30,000 votes were cast by members of the public, recognising the very best the British countryside has to offer.

The Isle of Wight and Yorkshire fared best in the competition, each winning two of the seven location-based categories.

The final results listed below:

Village of the Year

1st place: Bembridge, Isle of Wight

2nd place: Ingleton, North Yorkshire

3rd place: Cartmel, Cumbria

National Park of the Year

1st place: North York Moors

2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon

3rd place: Pembrokeshire National Park

Landmark of the Year

1st place: Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland

2nd place: Huer’s Hut, Cornwall

3rd place: Pakenham Water Mill, Suffolk

Beach of the Year

1st place: Sandown Bay, Isle of Wight

2nd place: Machrihanish Bay, Argyll and Kintyre

3rd place: Seaham, Durham

Rural Pub of the Year

1st place: The Dolaucothi Arms, Pumsaint, Carmarthenshire

Joint 2nd place: Crown Inn, Crowntown, Cornwall and The Chequers, Retford, Nottinghamshire

Garden of the Year

1st place: The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lindisfarne

2nd place: Coleton Fishacre, Devon

3rd place: Bodnant, Conway

Holiday Destination of the Year

1st place: North Yorkshire

2nd place: Orkney

3rd place: Forest of Dean

Nature Reserve of the Year

1st place: Falls of Clyde Scottish Wildlife Trust

2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon, East Devon District Council

3rd place: Suffolk Wildlife Trust Carlton Marshes, Suffolk

Wildlife Success Story of the Year

1st place: Beavers in the Forest of Dean

2nd place: Water vole reintroduction on Exmoor

3rd place: Caledonian Forest Restoration Project

Reader Photo of the Year

1st place: Hello, hare by Ben Hartley

2nd place: Standing tall by Iain Fazackerley

3rd place: Highland View by Malcom Gray