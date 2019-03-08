Suffolk locations voted third best in BBC Countryfile awards – but who were the winners?
PUBLISHED: 15:55 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 09 March 2019
Christopher Cross
Two top Suffolk landmarks have won third place awards after being nominated for this year’s BBC Countryfile Magazine honours.
Pakenham Water Mill and Carlton Marshes were nominated for the UK’s landmark of the year and nature reserve of the year respectively.
The mill near Bury St Edmunds was put up against Hadrian’s Wall and Antrim’s Dunluce Castle.
When nominated, David Eddershaw, curator at the mill, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated in the best landmark award, alongside such places as the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.
“Here at Pakenham Water Mill we are so proud of its history and the fact it is still fully working for today’s visitors.”
Carlton Marshes, a part of the Broads National park, was pitted against Scotland’s Falls of Clyde and the Seaton Wetlands.
Despite a high number of nominations, both were unable to pip first prize but have successfully managed to bring national appreciation to the county.
More than 30,000 votes were cast by members of the public, recognising the very best the British countryside has to offer.
The Isle of Wight and Yorkshire fared best in the competition, each winning two of the seven location-based categories.
The final results listed below:
Village of the Year
1st place: Bembridge, Isle of Wight
2nd place: Ingleton, North Yorkshire
3rd place: Cartmel, Cumbria
National Park of the Year
1st place: North York Moors
2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon
3rd place: Pembrokeshire National Park
Landmark of the Year
1st place: Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland
2nd place: Huer’s Hut, Cornwall
3rd place: Pakenham Water Mill, Suffolk
Beach of the Year
1st place: Sandown Bay, Isle of Wight
2nd place: Machrihanish Bay, Argyll and Kintyre
3rd place: Seaham, Durham
Rural Pub of the Year
1st place: The Dolaucothi Arms, Pumsaint, Carmarthenshire
Joint 2nd place: Crown Inn, Crowntown, Cornwall and The Chequers, Retford, Nottinghamshire
Garden of the Year
1st place: The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lindisfarne
2nd place: Coleton Fishacre, Devon
3rd place: Bodnant, Conway
Holiday Destination of the Year
1st place: North Yorkshire
2nd place: Orkney
3rd place: Forest of Dean
Nature Reserve of the Year
1st place: Falls of Clyde Scottish Wildlife Trust
2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon, East Devon District Council
3rd place: Suffolk Wildlife Trust Carlton Marshes, Suffolk
Wildlife Success Story of the Year
1st place: Beavers in the Forest of Dean
2nd place: Water vole reintroduction on Exmoor
3rd place: Caledonian Forest Restoration Project
Reader Photo of the Year
1st place: Hello, hare by Ben Hartley
2nd place: Standing tall by Iain Fazackerley
3rd place: Highland View by Malcom Gray