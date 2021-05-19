News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Oldest water mill in Suffolk to reopen this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:22 PM May 19, 2021   
Pakenham Water Mill was one of two Suffolk locations nominated for the BBC Countryfile Magazine awar

Pakenham Water Mill will reopen to the public this weekend - Credit: Archant

The oldest surviving working water mill in Suffolk will be welcoming more families and young people when it reopens its doors this month.

Pakenham Water Mill, which dates back almost 1,000 years, reopens on Saturday, May 22.

Volunteers have been working hard on a number of improvements which have been backed with funding from a quartet of West Suffolk councillors. 

West Suffolk councillors Simon Brown, John Griffiths, Andrew Smith and Jim Thorndyke are backing a series of improvements with a total amount of £3,813 from their locality budgets.

The Mill is owned by the Suffolk Building Preservation Trust, a registered charity run by volunteers and it was voted in the top three best landmark sites in Britain by readers of the BBC Countryfile magazine in 2019. 

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Williams, fundraiser for the Water Mill said: “We are delighted to receive this support from our local councillors. It will enable us to attract and engage with more families with younger children. The Water Mill provides a perfect venue for a family day out, with children and adults alike learning something new every time they visit.”

Sarah Williams with her daughters Summer and Scarlett, West Suffolk councillors John Griffiths and Jim Thorndyke

Sarah Williams with her daughters Summer and Scarlett, West Suffolk councillors John Griffiths and Jim Thorndyke who were two of the councillors who helped fund the work, millers and members of the Suffolk Building Preservation Trust,. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Part of that has funded activities for children to complete in order to win a prize, the redecoration of part of the mill interior and a moveable ramp to help improve disabled access.


Most Read

  1. 1 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
  2. 2 Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?
  3. 3 Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
  1. 4 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
  2. 5 Town looking into Portman Road safe standing area ahead of new season
  3. 6 No space on the train for Dunwich Dynamo cycles
  4. 7 Body found in the River Orwell
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'eye' Sheffield Wednesday midfielder
  6. 9 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  7. 10 League One side target Judge following Ipswich exit
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Football

Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A134 collision

Passenger falls off motorbike on A134

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A number of caravans have pitched up at the Portman Road car park in Ipswich

Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus