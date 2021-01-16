Butchers' could be converted into cafe under new plans

Published: 4:00 PM January 16, 2021

C.A. Palmer and Sons butchers' in Halesworth, which could be converted into a cafe - Credit: Google Maps

A Halesworth family butchers' is set to be converted into a cafe, according to new plans.

The owners of C.A. Palmer and Sons butchers', which has been open for more than 50 years in the town's Thoroughfare, have applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to change the use of the site.

The decision to close the butchers' has been made due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the presence of two supermarkets in the town.

A planning application for another supermarket in Halesworth town centre has also been submitted, though it is yet to receive approval.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: "The ever-increasing rivalry from two local supermarkets, possibly three if planning is granted, and online sales have just about been absorbed. But the recent Covid implications have hastened this decision to close.

"The change to a cafe is very appropriate and in a integral scape that is very much in vogue."