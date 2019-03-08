Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk bakery celebrates 150th birthday

PUBLISHED: 18:39 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 06 July 2019

Palmers Bakery, in Haughley, threw a huge party to celebrate their 150th birthday Picture: KIERON PALMER

Palmers Bakery, in Haughley, threw a huge party to celebrate their 150th birthday Picture: KIERON PALMER

KIERON PALMER

One of Suffolk's oldest businesses has celebrated its 150th birthday with a summer party.

Paul Rutherford, posing next to his father, Henry, both bakers at Palmers Picture: KIERON PALMERPaul Rutherford, posing next to his father, Henry, both bakers at Palmers Picture: KIERON PALMER

Palmer's Bakery, in Old Street, Haughley, hosted over 2,000 people for their lawn party - with families, in attendance for a day of fun in the sunshine on June 29.

In recognition of the day both Her Majesty The Queen and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill sent their congratulations in letters to the family business.

A commemorative clock was installed and started on June 29 and the Haughley church bells were rung, with visitors invited to take a tour of the bakehouse.

Kieron Palmer, whose family have run their bakery since 1869, said: "It was 652 years to the day since a bakehouse was first mentioned in the market place of Haughley in the reign of Edward III.

The celebrations in Haughley for Palmers Bakery 150th birthday saw a petting zoo, helter skelter and face painting arrive for a party in the sunshine Picture: KIERON PALMERThe celebrations in Haughley for Palmers Bakery 150th birthday saw a petting zoo, helter skelter and face painting arrive for a party in the sunshine Picture: KIERON PALMER

You may also want to watch:

"The bakehouse has seen two world wars and six monarchs and thirty of its staff have achieved one thousand years service between them.

"With such a warm evening over 2000 people decamped to the village green and playing field to enjoy fish and chips, with a spectacular fireworks display followed by three cheers and applause to the Palmer family.

"All in all approximately £10,000 was raised by local organisations and the church for their own funds."

Families got to enjoy an ice cream in the sunny weather on June 29, before fireworks and fish and chips in the evening Picture: KIERON PALMERFamilies got to enjoy an ice cream in the sunny weather on June 29, before fireworks and fish and chips in the evening Picture: KIERON PALMER

The team at the bakery gave a special thank you their staff, families, the Queen, Mrs Churchill and the parish council for their continued support.

Mr Palmer added: "We are extremely proud, honoured and humbled to call Haughley our home.

"We bless those that sadly are no longer with us to see this day and thank everyone from the bottom of our heart."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 77, dies in flat fire in Suffolk

Police cars and forensics vans have been parked outside Blackboure View for the morning of July 6 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Man, 37, dead after A14 crash

Police in Suffolk have now confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene of the crash near Rougham on the A14 Picture: TOM POTTER

Parents of three-year-old boy with cancer fundraising for USA vaccine trial

Archie Wilks with his twin brother Henry Picture: WILKS FAMILY/ PA WIRE

Suffolk and Essex parks shortlisted to be named as best in UK

Dudley the dog in Christchurch Park, which has been shortlisted to be named as the best park in the UK. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not one player I was disappointed with’ – Lambert on Town’s 3-2 friendly defeat at Paderborn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists