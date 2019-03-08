Suffolk bakery celebrates 150th birthday
PUBLISHED: 18:39 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 06 July 2019
KIERON PALMER
One of Suffolk's oldest businesses has celebrated its 150th birthday with a summer party.
Palmer's Bakery, in Old Street, Haughley, hosted over 2,000 people for their lawn party - with families, in attendance for a day of fun in the sunshine on June 29.
In recognition of the day both Her Majesty The Queen and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill sent their congratulations in letters to the family business.
A commemorative clock was installed and started on June 29 and the Haughley church bells were rung, with visitors invited to take a tour of the bakehouse.
Kieron Palmer, whose family have run their bakery since 1869, said: "It was 652 years to the day since a bakehouse was first mentioned in the market place of Haughley in the reign of Edward III.
"The bakehouse has seen two world wars and six monarchs and thirty of its staff have achieved one thousand years service between them.
"With such a warm evening over 2000 people decamped to the village green and playing field to enjoy fish and chips, with a spectacular fireworks display followed by three cheers and applause to the Palmer family.
"All in all approximately £10,000 was raised by local organisations and the church for their own funds."
The team at the bakery gave a special thank you their staff, families, the Queen, Mrs Churchill and the parish council for their continued support.
Mr Palmer added: "We are extremely proud, honoured and humbled to call Haughley our home.
"We bless those that sadly are no longer with us to see this day and thank everyone from the bottom of our heart."