Suffolk bakery celebrates 150th birthday

Palmers Bakery, in Haughley, threw a huge party to celebrate their 150th birthday Picture: KIERON PALMER KIERON PALMER

One of Suffolk's oldest businesses has celebrated its 150th birthday with a summer party.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Rutherford, posing next to his father, Henry, both bakers at Palmers Picture: KIERON PALMER Paul Rutherford, posing next to his father, Henry, both bakers at Palmers Picture: KIERON PALMER

Palmer's Bakery, in Old Street, Haughley, hosted over 2,000 people for their lawn party - with families, in attendance for a day of fun in the sunshine on June 29.

In recognition of the day both Her Majesty The Queen and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill sent their congratulations in letters to the family business.

A commemorative clock was installed and started on June 29 and the Haughley church bells were rung, with visitors invited to take a tour of the bakehouse.

Kieron Palmer, whose family have run their bakery since 1869, said: "It was 652 years to the day since a bakehouse was first mentioned in the market place of Haughley in the reign of Edward III.

The celebrations in Haughley for Palmers Bakery 150th birthday saw a petting zoo, helter skelter and face painting arrive for a party in the sunshine Picture: KIERON PALMER The celebrations in Haughley for Palmers Bakery 150th birthday saw a petting zoo, helter skelter and face painting arrive for a party in the sunshine Picture: KIERON PALMER

You may also want to watch:

"The bakehouse has seen two world wars and six monarchs and thirty of its staff have achieved one thousand years service between them.

"With such a warm evening over 2000 people decamped to the village green and playing field to enjoy fish and chips, with a spectacular fireworks display followed by three cheers and applause to the Palmer family.

"All in all approximately £10,000 was raised by local organisations and the church for their own funds."

Families got to enjoy an ice cream in the sunny weather on June 29, before fireworks and fish and chips in the evening Picture: KIERON PALMER Families got to enjoy an ice cream in the sunny weather on June 29, before fireworks and fish and chips in the evening Picture: KIERON PALMER

The team at the bakery gave a special thank you their staff, families, the Queen, Mrs Churchill and the parish council for their continued support.

Mr Palmer added: "We are extremely proud, honoured and humbled to call Haughley our home.

"We bless those that sadly are no longer with us to see this day and thank everyone from the bottom of our heart."