Helping others ‘keeps us going’: Meet the good samaritans on inspiring cancer fundraising marathon

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG Archant

Most people would find organising one charity fundraiser exhausting enough. But not content with arranging just one event in aid Cancer Research UK, Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton have set up a whole catalogue of events - saying that helping others keeps them going.

The sisters-in-law have already organised events such as coffee mornings, collections and made cakes for more than 00 people.

At that point many people would put their feet up, pleased to have done their bit for charity.

However it is just the start for Pam and Carol, who have a whole host of fundraisers coming up including a prize night at Seckford Golf Club on April 26 and a vintage fair in Monks Eleigh on June 8.

They are also training for a 100km walk from London to Brighton on May 27.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the pair plan to embark on two marathons in the Sahara Desert in October this year.

Pam, aged 46, from Hadleigh, said: “A lot of people have family who have had cancer - my dad survived it twice.

“People always say it is such a worthwhile cause and that they are happy to support it.

“It’s hard because we’ve obviously got families and only a small pool of people to help us.

“However I think people can see it’s a lot of effort, because they comment on how hard we’ve been working. Making cakes for 300 people is a big deal!

“My dad has survived cancer twice but if it wasn’t for everyone who contributed to Cancer Research, it’s possible he may not have done.

“When you raise some money, it’s really good to think that someone might benefit.

“That’s what keeps us going. It makes us feel good that we’ve done something good for someone else.”

Pam and Carol’s online fundraising page reads: “Most people know someone who has experienced this illness, just as me and my sister-in-law, Carol, have.

“We would be so grateful if you could donate towards our cause. In doing so, you would be supporting those affected by cancer, and helping to secure further funding for treatments and research.

“If we work together, a cure can be found.”

For more information about Pam and Carol’s fundraising efforts or to donate, visit their fundraising page.