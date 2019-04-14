Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Helping others ‘keeps us going’: Meet the good samaritans on inspiring cancer fundraising marathon

14 April, 2019 - 19:02
Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG

Archant

Most people would find organising one charity fundraiser exhausting enough. But not content with arranging just one event in aid Cancer Research UK, Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton have set up a whole catalogue of events - saying that helping others keeps them going.

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGGPam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG

The sisters-in-law have already organised events such as coffee mornings, collections and made cakes for more than 00 people.

At that point many people would put their feet up, pleased to have done their bit for charity.

However it is just the start for Pam and Carol, who have a whole host of fundraisers coming up including a prize night at Seckford Golf Club on April 26 and a vintage fair in Monks Eleigh on June 8.

They are also training for a 100km walk from London to Brighton on May 27.

Pam Lugg with some of her homemade cakes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPam Lugg with some of her homemade cakes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And as if that wasn’t enough, the pair plan to embark on two marathons in the Sahara Desert in October this year.

Pam, aged 46, from Hadleigh, said: “A lot of people have family who have had cancer - my dad survived it twice.

“People always say it is such a worthwhile cause and that they are happy to support it.

“It’s hard because we’ve obviously got families and only a small pool of people to help us.

“However I think people can see it’s a lot of effort, because they comment on how hard we’ve been working. Making cakes for 300 people is a big deal!

“My dad has survived cancer twice but if it wasn’t for everyone who contributed to Cancer Research, it’s possible he may not have done.

“When you raise some money, it’s really good to think that someone might benefit.

“That’s what keeps us going. It makes us feel good that we’ve done something good for someone else.”

Pam and Carol’s online fundraising page reads: “Most people know someone who has experienced this illness, just as me and my sister-in-law, Carol, have.

“We would be so grateful if you could donate towards our cause. In doing so, you would be supporting those affected by cancer, and helping to secure further funding for treatments and research.

“If we work together, a cure can be found.”

For more information about Pam and Carol’s fundraising efforts or to donate, visit their fundraising page.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich athlete Davies sets PB on her way to hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles

Helen Davies at the 20-mile mark, on her way to victory at the Brighton Marathon in a personal best time. Picture: BRIGHTON MARATHON TWITTER

Helping others ‘keeps us going’: Meet the good samaritans on inspiring cancer fundraising marathon

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG

Where will roadworks be happening this week?

Where are roadworks happening in Suffolk and north Essex from April 15 to April 21 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Goal ratio, six-day working weeks and the start of Sir Alf - a look back at 1957, the last time Town were in the third tier

Sir Alf Ramsey led Ipswich Town to the Division Three South title on goal ratio back in 1957. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists