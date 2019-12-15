Woman left with stab wounds after fight

The fight happened in Panfield Lane, Braintree. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A fight in Braintree has left a woman with stab wounds to her leg - causing police to invoke tougher powers to stop and search people for weapons.

A group of people were reportedly involved in the confrontation in Panfield Lane, near to Panfield Post Office, which happened at 9.30pm on Saturday, December 14.

Essex Police said a woman aged in her 20s received a number of stab wounds to her leg, although her injuries are only believed to be minor.

As a result officers have imposed a Section 60 Order, which gives police in uniform the power to stop and search anyone - even if they do not have any reason to suspect someone might be carrying a weapon.

The law, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, is designed specifically to prevent and detect the carrying of dangerous instruments or offensive weapons.

Police in Clacton have made a similar move to bring in a Section 60 after a man was stabbed in an alleyway after being confronted by a group of four.

Acting Inspector Marcus Baker said the move in Braintree would help to protect the public and prevent further violence or disorder.

It will last until noon on Monday, December 16 after being brought into force at noon today (Sunday, December 15).

If you have any information about the incident, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/197432/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.