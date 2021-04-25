Papa John's set to open new pizza takeaway in town centre
- Credit: Google Maps
A new Papa John's takeaway is set to open in a vacant unit in Haverhill town centre, according to new plans.
The pizza chain has applied to West Suffolk Council to convert a former financial services shop in High Street.
Papa John's already has branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals argue that the opening of the takeaway would create up to 20 new jobs.
The application also states it would "add to the vibrancy and vitality of the Haverhill primary shopping area".
The documents added: "The proposed takeaway will generate linked trips to nearby shops and complement leisure uses, it will support up to 20 jobs, it is compatible with offices and other employers who tend to locate in town centres and will be accessible to the majority of its customers.
"It will enhance west Suffolk’s reputation as a destination that encourages commercial investment by refurbishing a vacant property in a prominent location."
