Fire crews called to rescue foal

PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 24 February 2019

Fire crews were called to rescue the foal that was stuck in the mud. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

This content is subject to copyright.

Fire crews were called to Bramford this morning to rescue a foal stuck in mud.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the struggling horse at 09.23am.

Two fire engines from Ipswich East, and a third from Princes Street were sent to the scene at Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, although a representative from the RSPCA did not attend.

Firefighters used specialist lifting equipment to free the young horse, who had become trapped by the riverbank during very muddy conditions.

A vet was on scene to oversee the rescue and assess the horse’s condition. Fire crews had successfully rescued the horse by 10.20am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the foal is now safe and well.

