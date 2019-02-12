Fire crews called to rescue foal
PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 24 February 2019
Fire crews were called to Bramford this morning to rescue a foal stuck in mud.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the struggling horse at 09.23am.
Two fire engines from Ipswich East, and a third from Princes Street were sent to the scene at Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, although a representative from the RSPCA did not attend.
Firefighters used specialist lifting equipment to free the young horse, who had become trapped by the riverbank during very muddy conditions.
A vet was on scene to oversee the rescue and assess the horse’s condition. Fire crews had successfully rescued the horse by 10.20am.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the foal is now safe and well.