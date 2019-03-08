Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Questions remain over future of specialist speech and language education provision in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:44 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 17 June 2019

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education Picture: AMY GIBBONS

AMY GIBBONS

Campaigners over changes to speech and language education services in Suffolk have said they still have unanswered questions, following the unveiling of latest plans.

Cllr Jack Abbott. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCllr Jack Abbott. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council had planned a host of new outreach measures for children with specialist speech and language needs, but proposed to axe the three specialist centres in Ipswich, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds.

Parents were supportive of the outreach provision, but were highly critical of the three centres being closed, prompting a U-turn by the council last week in which it said those three sites would be absorbed into new specialist units attached to mainstream schools.

But following a public meeting last week organised by parent campaigners, further questions over admissions still remain.

A spokeswoman from the group said: "We feel representatives of Suffolk County Council failed to confirm that children attending the units either currently or in the future would receive the same or better provision.

"Questions about the criteria for accessing the language units provided no clear answers.

"This reinforced the suspicion, prompted by the council's own papers, that the units would be opened up to children across the full range of special educational needs in need of speech and language therapy."

It prompted fears that places at the specialist speech and language units could be taken by those with other special educational needs and prevent those with more complex speech needs to access a place.

You may also want to watch:

The group has been backed by national speech and language charity Afasic, whose chief executive Linda Lascelles at last week's meeting said the increased provision across the county was to be welcomed, but warned that having no specialist units would have a negative impact.

Conservative councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education at Suffolk County Council said: "We welcomed hearing the views of families, and from a representative of Afasic during the meeting on 10 June.

"We are committed to holding further discussions on development of this service with a number of people as we move forward, including a meeting with teachers at the Rushmere Unit in Ipswich.

"I fully understand the significance of this service and the need to get it right for the children and parents involved.

"Details of the specific admission criteria and the approach we are taking to expand the service provision will be included in the cabinet committee report in July.

"We will of course also continue to engage with all families directly during that time to ensure they understand the process fully.

"Children aged four to seven, who are agreed by the council to have need of a place in a specialist unit because of a speech, language or communication need, will have priority in admissions to a relevant support unit with a designated communication and interaction specialism and will have the opportunity to access a place at their most local specialist unit for Reception/Key Stage 1 if this is the parent's preference."

Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott added: "The need for clarity around admissions is crucially important. If these hubs do not specifically cater for children with significant speech and learning needs, then Suffolk County Council's recent announcement is largely immaterial.

"This review has essentially been conducted over an 18-month period. That the council still haven't formed a position on this fundamental question - just weeks from a final decision - is undoubtedly a huge cause for concern.

"The ramifications of not providing the right support to children with severe speech and language needs were made abundantly clear to the council's representatives. I hope they take on board the strength of feeling on this issue, reflect on the evidence before them and come to the right decision."

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former lecturer takes stand to describe ‘devastating effect’ of child sex abuse accusations

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

ITV’s Love Island has turned me into the worst version of myself

The Bridezillas challenge at the weekend was particularly edifying. PHOTO: ITV.COM

Questions remain over future of specialist speech and language education provision in Suffolk

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Children’s hospices are ‘a truly heart-warming example to us all’ says Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH

Suzuki pit bike stolen from locked shed in Beck Row

Have you seen this motorbike? It was stolen from a shed in Beck Row on Saturday, June 15 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists