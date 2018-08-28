Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

PUBLISHED: 16:50 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 25 November 2018

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Morland CEVA Priamry school, just off Morland Road, sent out a message to parents stating that their children should return to school as sooner following sickness or diarrhoea, and advised them they no longer need to wait 48 hours.

The text sent out to parents in September simply read: “Sickness – Please leave 24 hours after being sick. Your child can then return to school. This is a change from the present 48 hours.”

We asked readers what they thought about this in an online poll and on social media.

An overwhelming majority - 80% - of readers said that a child should wait longer than 24 hours before returning to class, whilst 20% said they should go back once they have been clear for a full day.

On Facebook, father Mark Jennings opposed the precedence set by Morland School.

He said: “As a parent, I will decide, not the school.”

Hayley Sheppard Last agreed and said: “I keep my child off for days! Because they don’t feel right they struggle to eat and I don’t want all the other children catching it.

“My kid’s health comes first. I don’t care much for the attendance rating, even my job comes second. Shame more parents don’t feel the same.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Jones said: “That’s shocking! Totally 48 hours minimum, why spread to others? People are so selfish.”

Debbie Oxbrow added: “Too many parents are sending their children back too soon, therefore this bug is going round in circles.

“My poor granddaughter has had this three times recently, schools also need to look at their infection control and implement sanitiser and strict hand washing prior to lunchtimes.”

Dovile BAtkeviciute said: “48 hours! I care about my children’s health, not school ratings!”

However there were some people who agreed with the decision made by the primary school.

Mark Smith said: “Keep them in school for God’s sake, just give them an early night and get on with it.”

Lisa Hard agreed and said: “24 hours after the last time they vomit.”

To read the original article see here.

Topic Tags:

Police appeal for witnesses after crash at North Station roundabout in Colchester

15:55 Adam Howlett
The crash happened close to the North Station roundabout in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 50s was injured during a collision with a van in Colchester.

Breaking News Third arrest made following death and cocaine police warning

13:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man from north Essex has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a man died.

Almost 125,000 expected to have visited Bury Christmas fayre

17:05 Katy Sandalls
Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of people have enjoyed the sights, smells and shopping at the region’s biggest Christmas events in Bury St Edmunds.

Man arrested in connection with serious assault of elderly man

12:13 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital.

Missing 14-year-old returns home

11:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

11:20 Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Victoria Stevens? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Most read

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24