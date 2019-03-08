Partly Cloudy

Parents jailed for child neglect

PUBLISHED: 09:08 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 30 May 2019

The parents were jailed at Cambridge Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A couple from near Haverhill have been jailed for assaulting and neglecting their three children.

The man and woman, from West Wratting, both admitted three counts of child neglect and were each jailed for 12 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, May 24.

Concerns were first raised in June 2017 after the children - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - told another adult what was happening at home.

The children told police they had experienced objects thrown at them, including a stereo and a plastic bat, had their hair pulled, and been pushed, slapped and had boiling water poured on them.

Occasionally the couple left their children outside in the cold, late at night, as punishment for misbehaving.

The three children are now in social care.

Dc Jen Rouse said: "This couple subjected their children to things no child should have to experience. Thankfully, the children found the courage to tell someone about what was happening and are now safe and doing well.

"I would encourage anyone who suspects offences have been, or are being committed, against children to report their concerns to police, children's social services or the NSPCC. We all have a duty to report child abuse."

If you think a child is in immediate danger call police on 999. If you're worried about a child but unsure, call police on 101 or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.

