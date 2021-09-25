Published: 11:45 AM September 25, 2021

Posie-Aurora Sadler-Smith has rare disorder fibular hemimelia. She lives in Great Cornard with her parents Dominic Sadler-Smith and Jodie Weeder. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The parents of a one-year-old girl who had a leg amputation due to a rare condition have thanked a hospital "for giving our baby a chance to be able to walk".

Posie-Aurora Sadler-Smith, known as Posie or Po, from near Sudbury, was born with rare condition fibular hemimelia, whereby her bones in her lower limbs did not develop properly.

Fibular hemimelia only usually only affects one side, but in Posie's case it was both her lower limbs.

Just after her first birthday, she had surgery on her left leg in July this year, an amputation from her ankle that has left her with a stump.

Dominic Sadler-Smith and Jodie Weeder with their daughter Posie-Aurora Sadler-Smith. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her parents Jodie Weeder, 26, and Dominic Sadler-Smith, 29, from Great Cornard, will give back to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital by walking 100 miles over two months in aid of the hospital charity.

Jodie said they have had the "best care" and they cannot thank Posie's surgeon enough for giving their daughter the chance to able to walk with prosthetics.

You may also want to watch:

The couple are also passionate about raising awareness of fibular hemimelia - which they say some medics haven't really come across.

Posie has two prosthetics, one for each leg. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jodie, who has a cleaning business, said children like her Posie "wouldn’t have the chance to walk" without the hospital, adding "they give us hope".

She said on the recently-launched JustGiving page: "Every six months Posie will need new prosthetics until she is older.

"We understand they are not cheap to make and it takes time to design the perfect legs for our little ones. So this is why we are doing this. We are so so grateful for the NHS and for Stanmore Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital."

Posie had surgery just after her first birthday and also had to wear a hip brace at six months old. - Credit: Jodie Weeder

She added "for giving our baby a chance to be able to walk, run and dance" staff there "all hold a piece of our hearts".

Posie's family are waiting to find out whether she will also need surgery on her right leg, as there are concerns about whether it can support her weight.

She already has prosthetics for both of her legs, and Jodie said she had taken to the left one better than the right.

She describes her daughter as an "incredible" and "inspiring" little girl who doesn't let anything stop her.

Jodie and Dominic will be joined by friends and family on the fundraising challenge, which is due to finish on December 1, hopefully at the Stanmore hospital site.

Dominic said they are keen to hear suggestions for walks to make up their 100-mile target.

To get in contact or donate visit the JustGiving link.