Emergency services were called to the fire in Parham on Thursday morning Picture:CHRIS EDGE Archant

New images, taken by drone, have shown the extent of damage caused by the serious fire at Parham airfield on Thursday morning.

Little remains of the damaged building Picture: CHRIS EDGE Little remains of the damaged building Picture: CHRIS EDGE

Fifty firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a serious fire in Silverlace Green, Parham at 9.43am.

Police were forced to close nearby roads and ambulance crews were called to the scene, although no injuries were reported.

Smoke coming from the old Parham airfield on Thursday Picture: CHRIS EDGE Smoke coming from the old Parham airfield on Thursday Picture: CHRIS EDGE

New footage has shown the extent of the destruction and the power of the fire.

Very little of the building now remains.

The owners of the site destroyed in the fire, Hatcher Components Ltd have now issued a statement regarding the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun Picture: STEVEN SUTTON An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun Picture: STEVEN SUTTON

Hatcher Components Ltd said good Health and Safety practice and the actions of staff ensured no one was injured in the fire.

At this stage the company said it didn’t know how the fire started but confirmed that extensive damage has been caused to the site.

The company confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the blaze has been started.

Hatcher Components’ managing director Matt Herbert, said: “Our emergency procedures worked exceptionally well.

Drone images show the level of damage caused to the site Picture: STEVEN SUTTON Drone images show the level of damage caused to the site Picture: STEVEN SUTTON

“I want to thank our staff for the way they responded to the incident.

“As a result, I am pleased to confirm all staff are safe and accounted for. Of course, I would also like to thank the emergency services for their response to the fire.”

Mr Herbert said many staff members were still in a state of disbelief at the fire.

“Obviously everyone here is upset by what has happened and find it almost hard to believe,” said Mr Herbert.

Fire crews were at the site for several hours Picture: STEVEN SUTTON Fire crews were at the site for several hours Picture: STEVEN SUTTON

“The company operates several sites and in over fifty years of manufacturing we have never had a major incident of any kind.”

The company said that the team was working with its customers to ensure that commitments were fulfilled.