Clacton man punched to floor in late-night robbery

The incident happened at the junction of Park Road and Anchor Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man walking in Clacton was punched in the face and had his wallet stolen in a Sunday morning robbery.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in Park Road, towards the junction with Anchor Road, between 4am and 5am on Sunday, January 26.

At the junction with Anchor Road he was attacked by another man, punched in the face and knocked to the floor.

While on the ground the victim had his wallet stolen and the suspect fled the scene via Park Road.

The attacker is described as about 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, dressed all in black and wearing a hooded top. At the time of the attack he had the hood up.

Police would like any witnesses, anyone with CCTV in the area or dashcam footage from drivers near the scene to contact them on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/14637/20.