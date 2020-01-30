E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton man punched to floor in late-night robbery

PUBLISHED: 21:14 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:14 30 January 2020

The incident happened at the junction of Park Road and Anchor Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened at the junction of Park Road and Anchor Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man walking in Clacton was punched in the face and had his wallet stolen in a Sunday morning robbery.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in Park Road, towards the junction with Anchor Road, between 4am and 5am on Sunday, January 26.

At the junction with Anchor Road he was attacked by another man, punched in the face and knocked to the floor.

While on the ground the victim had his wallet stolen and the suspect fled the scene via Park Road.

The attacker is described as about 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, dressed all in black and wearing a hooded top. At the time of the attack he had the hood up.

Police would like any witnesses, anyone with CCTV in the area or dashcam footage from drivers near the scene to contact them on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/14637/20.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

