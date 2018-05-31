Park and ride services to resume

Park and ride services in Colchester are to resume from Monday, July 6 - albeit on a reduced timetable.

The park and ride site at junction 28 of the A12 will be operating again in line with government social distancing requirements, with services between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday.

Essex County Council, which runs the site, said it would initially run a reduced timetable, with passengers advised to check the Essex Highways website before travelling for any changes.

It also warned that there might be a slightly longer wait to board vehicles and that there will be a reduced capacity.

The government also says it is mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport.

Deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, councillor Kevin Bentley, said: “We have worked hard to ensure that the temporary closure of our park and ride services due to Covid-19 restrictions were kept to a minimum.

“The services are valued, high quality and sustainable public transport that help to reduce congestion and contribute to a cleaner environment in line with our green infrastructure strategy.”