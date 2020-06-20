Holiday park firm says it is ‘ready to go’ amid surge in bookings

Park Holidays UK is waiting for the government to give the go-ahead for the hospitality sector to reopen Picture: MARK CHIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY © Mark Chivers Photography

A holiday park provider in Suffolk and Essex is reporting a recent surge in bookings with bosses saying the resorts are ‘good to go’ when they are given the go ahead by the Government to reopen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Group director Tony Glish has confirmed refunds will be offered if bookings are not fulfilled Picture: PARK HOLIDAYS UK Group director Tony Glish has confirmed refunds will be offered if bookings are not fulfilled Picture: PARK HOLIDAYS UK

Park Holidays UK, which has resorts in Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Saxmundham, Clacton and Harwich, is hoping to resume business at the start of July.

July 4 was the date Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously suggested for the reopening of the hospitality sector, though no confirmation has yet been issued by the Government.

Nevertheless, Park Holidays UK says it is making plans to reopen and has advised customers of the changes that will be implemented at resorts to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The holiday firm said plans have been in the works for weeks to prepare for a safe reopening.

Upon arrival, guests at the resorts will be checked in without any physical contact with staff - who will wear personal protective equipment and have their temperature checked daily.

However, some facilities at the park will remain closed for safety reasons.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, any guests that have to cancel or postpone their stay due to further lockdown restrictions or having to self-isolate will be offered a full refund “without quibble”.

MORE: How strongly will East Anglia emerge from lockdown?

Tourism experts in Suffolk had previously said bookings at providers in the county had increased as lockdown restrictions were gradually eased in recent weeks.

Tony Glish, group director of Park Holidays UK, said: “Our parks are ideal for social distancing as holiday homes are all at least five metres apart, but we have also put in place many other measures to ensure safety.

“There will be plenty of hand sanitising stations, and all holiday homes will be deep cleaned between visits and then sealed until opened up by the next family.

“Some facilities such as pools and indoor entertainment might not be available, but all of our parks are located near some of Suffolk’s loveliest beaches and countryside. “We’re ready to go, and our teams are really looking forward to providing the unforgettable holiday experience which Britain deserves after so many weeks of lockdown.

“We are very much a part of the local communities where our parks are located, and we know it’s been a tough year for many retailers and visitor attractions.

“Parks are a major contributor to Suffolk’s regional economy, and we’re thrilled to be back in business and playing our part.”

MORE: Increase in tourism bookings ahead of potential July 4 reopening date