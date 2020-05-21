Car parking charges at council-run parks reintroduced ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

The daffodils are spectacular at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Parking charges are being reinstated at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds, West Stow Country Park and Brandon Country Park tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Country Park Picture: CHRIS BARKER Brandon Country Park Picture: CHRIS BARKER

With a hot Bank Holiday weekend looming and more people driving since rules were relaxed, West Suffolk Council is reintroducing parking controls to help manage its parks.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “We have kept our parks open throughout the coronavirus crisis for people to enjoy their daily exercise.

You may also want to watch:

“The government has now relaxed some of its guidance to enable people to go out and exercise or walk for longer, and to meet one person not from their household at the two metre social distance.

“We know that our parks are very popular at this time of year and to help manage capacity, the gathering of people and social distancing we will be reintroducing the car parking charges at these parks ahead of the weekend.

“We have already seen an increase in people visiting our parks this past week and we hope these measures will help to ensure that they are enjoyed safely for all.

“We would also ask, where possible, that people enjoying a picnic, take their rubbish home with them, as we are continuing to manage services with reduced staff both as a result of people having to shield or self-isolate, while we have also redeployed staff to help maintain key services as well as providing the Home But Not Alone community support, and distributing grants to local businesses.”

There are no charges at West Suffolk Council town centre car parks for the time being.