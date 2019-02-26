Allow more time to park at Colchester Hospital this weekend

Patients and visitors are being asked to allow extra time to park at Colchester Hospital this weekend Picture: GREGG BROWN

Patients and visitors to Colchester Hospital this weekend should allow extra time to park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Resurfacing works to improve some of the car parks on the site start on Friday at 5pm and will be completed on Sunday.

The work will lead to a slight reduction in the number of parking spaces available in the first section of the main visitor car park.

The North Lodge entrance and Primary Care Centre entrances will be closed overnight on Friday from 10am until 6am Saturday but if you need to get to the PCC, the emergency vehicle access off Turner Road will be open.

David Cohen, capital project manager at Colchester Hospital, said: “We apologise in advance and thank you for your patience, but we hope the long term benefits of making the car parks better will make a difference to people coming to the hospital.

“We hope by doing the work over the weekend, rather than at a peak time, we can keep disruption to a minimum.”

Blue Badge spaces will be unaffected during daytime hours.