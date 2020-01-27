E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'People could easily get hit' - residents fears over parking outside Ipswich primary school

PUBLISHED: 18:56 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 27 January 2020

Residents near Dale Hall Community Primary School in Ipswich have raised fears children may be hurt by

Residents near Dale Hall Community Primary School in Ipswich have raised fears children may be hurt by "inconsiderate" drivers Picture: MARK DEBMAN

MARK DEBMAN

Concerned residents have raised fears 'inconsiderate' and 'dangerous' parking near an Ipswich primary school could result in serious injury.

Mr Debman said many of the grass verges are turning into Mr Debman said many of the grass verges are turning into "quagmires" Picture: MARK DEBMAN

Residents near Dale Hall Community Primary School say increasing numbers of parents driving their children to and from school is causing a nightmare on local roads while making their lives misery.

They say "inconsiderate" parking is blocking the view of other drivers - increasing the risk of accidents - while damaging land outside their properties.

Headteacher Jo Dedicoat said the school has received an increased number of complaints during the winter and is taking the issue seriously.

Local resident Mark Debman, 45, said: "This has always been an issue, but it tends to get worse this time of year with grotty weather meaning more people are driving their children to school - the roads are completely saturated.

Residents said inconsiderate parking has been an issue for a number of years Picture: MARK DEBMANResidents said inconsiderate parking has been an issue for a number of years Picture: MARK DEBMAN

"We are more concerned about children's safety - cars hurtle down the roads and it's getting really dangerous, people could easily get hit.

"The school didn't seem concerned and said they have nothing to do with it, we've contacted councillors, highways and the police.

"The police are under-resourced to deal with issues like this and I understand that - but something needs to be done."

A number of locals have since come together to voice their concerns on a local community mobile app.

Mr Debman, who said he has experienced the problems for years, said the drivers are also having an affect on local's daily lives - fearing many will miss hospital or doctor's appointments.

He said: "There are a lot of elderly and disabled people living here who struggle to get out of their houses.

"The grass verges are becoming an absolute quagmire."

Mrs Dedicoat added: "The school are aware of the parking being an issue for residents and can appreciate how frustrating this must be.

"We have written to parents and our staff to ensure that everyone is aware of the parking restrictions and have issued a letter to residents to assure them we are taking this very seriously."

In 2012, irresponsible drivers outside the school made headlines after one allegedly verbally abused a woman who had asked them not to park in front of their driveway.

