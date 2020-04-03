E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Councils preparing to take over parking from police across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 April 2020

Suffolk cabinet member Andrew Reid welcomed the change to parking enforcement. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Councils in Suffolk are preparing to take over parking enforcement in Suffolk from the police from Monday – and will be aiming to ensure roads are kept clear for emergency vehicles and key workers.

Parking management in Ipswich has been run by the borough since 2005. But now councils across the county will be taking over responsibility for the service and aim to cut unlawful parking. However, in light of the current crisis councils will be focusing on tackling obstructive and dangerous parking to ensure emergency, care, delivery, refuse and highways services can get around safely at this challenging time.

As part of the national response to the pandemic; advice from the British Parking Association and the Local Government Association is that parking enforcement is an important public service that keeps roads safe and ensures access to goods and services. This is vitally important, particularly for key workers, as Suffolk’s councils strive to continue providing essential services to their residents.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Despite the unprecedented challenges we are experiencing currently, there are certain projects that continue in the background, and the move of statutory parking enforcement from the police to districts and boroughs is no exception.

“Although this move must take place now, it is extremely important that we are pragmatic in our approach to parking management and enforcement at this time. This builds on the continuing county-wide efforts to tackle the challenges and impacts of COVID-19, with our priority fixed on keeping roads open and safe and to protect parking spaces for healthcare workers, volunteers and people supporting the most vulnerable.

“That is why it is vital that we focus our resource on tackling dangerous and obstructive parking which could hinder key services from carrying out their duties.

“I am pleased that we have reached a consistent county-wide approach in how parking is managed during the coming weeks and months. I very much welcome the cross-council collaborative working in order to deliver better parking for Suffolk. Our colleagues will continue working together to ensure CPE is successfully launched.”

