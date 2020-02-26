E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man convicted of role in large-scale cocaine operation at Suffolk scrapyard

26 February, 2020 - 16:30
Kevin Parr, of Harwich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Kevin Parr, of Harwich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who played a "crucial" role within a organised drug supply operation at a Suffolk scrapyard has been convicted by a jury.

Kevin Parr, 58, of Alexander Street, Harwich, was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday of conspiring to supply cocaine by holding a drug used as a cutting agent at his home.

The court heard how more than 9kg of the drug benzocaine was found at Parr's Harwich address and was being used to "bulk out or cut" cocaine and increase the amount which can be sold.

Parr's involvement came to light following an undercover police operation which led to a raid on farmland in Flowton, near Somersham, last year and saw cocaine with a street value of around £360,000 seized.

The court previously heard how undercover officers were watching Christopher Southart on September 11, 2019, and saw him walking away from Parr's home address in Harwich.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the jury that Southart left Parr's home with an orange Sainsbury's carrier bag and drove away in a Range Rover.

Southart was followed to the Camperdown Pit scrapyard, owned by Paul Fenton, and was seen entering a large shipping container at the site.

Officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate then swooped, arresting both Southart and Fenton, Mr Jackson said.

Following the discovery of 2.2kg of cocaine at the "drugs factory", police then went to Parr's home and discovered around £6,000 worth of cannabis along with the benzocaine in a cupboard at his home.

You may also want to watch:

The jury heard benzocaine was the "cutting agent of choice" as it looked like cocaine and tasted like cocaine.

Mr Jackson said: "Holding the benzocaine was crucial to all of this.

"You do not entrust this stuff to flaky individuals.

"Southart needed a man who he could rely and who he could trust."

Parr said Southart had asked him to look after a large quantity of cannabis at his home and had later been given two bin liners to look after.

He claimed he didn't know what was in the bin liners and denied that he had deliberately involved himself in the drug operation.

But the jury of 10 women and two men reached a unanimous guilty verdict.

Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine on January 17.

Fenton, 54, of Gaell Crescent, Hadleigh, has also admitted his role and pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for producing class A drugs on Monday.

Judge David Goodin said the trio will be sentenced together at a date to be fixed.

Parr was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk patient awaits coronavirus test results – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Man convicted of role in large-scale cocaine operation at Suffolk scrapyard

Kevin Parr, of Harwich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Businesses and councils demand improvement to East Anglia’s travel links

Kevin Bentley at the Transport East Summit in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police respond to community fears after Ipswich murder

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24