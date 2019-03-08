A14 closed after serious accident near Stowmarket

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious accident near Stowmarket this morning.

The incident happened just after 5am and the A14 westbound is currently closed from Junction 49 (Stowmarket) to Junction 47 (Woolpit).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers are currently at the scene of "a serious RTC" but did not provide further details.

Highways England said delays of at least 10 minutes currently cover several miles of the westbound carriageway and the authority is advising drivers to expect disruption and change their route if possible.

Highways England said: "This closure is due to a police-led incident and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."