Part of Abbey Gardens aviary to be demolished

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Part of the aviary in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens is set to be demolished to make way for a new visitor information point and plant sales area.

The popular aviary will remain at the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. The new plant sales building will incorporate part of a vacant section of the aviary Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The popular aviary will remain at the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. The new plant sales building will incorporate part of a vacant section of the aviary Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The popular aviary will remain at the tourist attraction but part of it which has stood empty for more than five years will come down over the next few weeks, West Suffolk Council has announced.

Plants have been sold in the gardens for many years, but a lack of space in the rangers hut by the bowls green has meant that they have to be moved in and out of the building at the beginning and end of each day.

The new modular building, which will have a sedum roof, will overcome this and allow the plants to be displayed in a much better way, the council said.

The new facility will be operated by the parks team, and will replace the rangers hut which is no longer fit for purpose. A decision on the future use of the old rangers hut has not yet been made.

The existing kiosk, known as The Garden Café, which sells ice cream, lollies and drinks, is expected to stay open throughout the construction work.

It is hoped work will be completed by early in the school summer holidays.

A spokesman for the West Suffolk Council said: "The Abbey Gardens and the wider historic fabric and heritage of the Abbey of St Edmund continues to be a popular attraction for local residents and visitors alike.

"We recognise that people visit the gardens for leisure activities as well as to relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and that is why we are continuing to invest in its facilities as well as building new tennis courts on the site of the former Eastgate Nurseries on the other side of the river."