Two festive events at Needham Market Community Centre have been cancelled.

An announcement on the Needham Market Town Noticeboard page on Facebook said, following the departure of the previous centre manager, the children's Frozen party and New Year's Eve party which had been planned will not now go ahead.

The message, posted on behalf of the centre, asked for people to be patient. It added staff are contacting customers about arrangements for various events, parties and receptions, although normal weekly activities are not affected.

Anyone who has made a booking for the centre facilities, or pre-booked and paid for tickets for either of the two cancelled parties, is asked to contact the centre.

Chairman of the centre trustees Brian Annis said in a separate post that the trustees are in the process of setting up other means of contact, but in the meantime anyone with immediate concerns should contact them via email. The centre's previous phone number and website are no longer in operation.

The trustees have been contacted but did not wish to comment at this time.