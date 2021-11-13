News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Festive events at village community centre are cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:10 PM November 13, 2021
Needham Market Community Centre has cancelled two planned festive parties

Needham Market Community Centre has cancelled two planned festive parties - Credit: Google

Two festive events at Needham Market Community Centre have been cancelled.

An announcement on the Needham Market Town Noticeboard page on Facebook said, following the departure of the previous centre manager, the children's Frozen party and New Year's Eve party which had been planned will not now go ahead.

The message, posted on behalf of the centre, asked for people to be patient. It added staff are contacting customers about arrangements for various events, parties and receptions, although normal weekly activities are not affected.

Anyone who has made a booking for the centre facilities, or pre-booked and paid for tickets for either of the two cancelled parties, is asked to contact the centre.

Chairman of the centre trustees Brian Annis said in a separate post that the trustees are in the process of setting up other means of contact, but in the meantime anyone with immediate concerns should contact them via email. The centre's previous phone number and website are no longer in operation.

The trustees have been contacted but did not wish to comment at this time.

Christmas
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood warms up before Ipswich Town's friendly at Dartford

Football | Exclusive

Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The fire in Ancells Close, Lawshall, on November 5 captured by a neighbour

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper celebrates converting his penalty at Portman Road against Colchester Utd

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy

Town top Trophy group after young Hammers are docked points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon