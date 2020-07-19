Party in the park cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Sudbury's Party in the Park in previous years. Picture: ROBIN LOWE/ARCHANT ARCHIVES (c) copyright citizenside.com

Attracting up to 4000 visitors every year, Sudbury’s annual Party in the Park has now been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Held in Belle Vue park, the family fun day has been running for ten years - but organisers have sadly announced this year’s event will not be going ahead.

Teresa Elford, mayor’s secretary and events co-ordinator for Sudbury Town Council, said: “It is with a heavy heart, but I am sure of no surprise, that unfortunately due to the current Covid-19 situation, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Party in the Park which was scheduled for Sunday, July 19 2020.

“This has not been an easy decision to make, but in light of the current situation we felt that even if restrictions are lifted in the next few weeks, the government will still not allow large gatherings for a long time to come.

“All stall holders and local organisations involved with making this popular event so special have been contacted.

“Please stay safe and make sure you put next year’s date in your diary – Sunday, July 18 2021.”

